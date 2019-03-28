109 children down with food poisoning at PCF Sparkletots preschools

A caterer has been suspended by the National Environmental Agency (NEA) following an incident of mass food poisoning at four Sparkletots preschools in Sengkang Central.

The four preschools are located at Sengkang Central Blocks 210, 270, 290A and 298B.A total of 109 young children from the four PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots preschools developed gastroenteritis, or stomach flu, after consuming food prepared by caterer Kate's Catering.

Of the 109 cases, 15 children had to be hospitalised, and as of March 26, nine have yet to be discharged.

One parent, Mrs Joey Phoon, 36, told The New Paper that her 18-month old daughter, who was suffering from diarrhoea and had a high fever of 40.3 degrees Celsius, had to be admitted. She had first displayed symptoms of food poisoning on March 21 after eating the lunch provided by the caterer.

Sparkletots told TNP that Kate's Catering serves a total of 11 of their preschool centres.

The school has suspended the caterer's services at all 11 centres, including the four affected, for an indefinite period of time.

INVESTIGATING

The Ministry of Health, the NEA and the Agri-food and Veterinary Authority said in a joint statement that they are investigating the case.

After the authorities were notified of the first cluster of cases, the caterer's premises were inspected on March 22. Food handlers were sent for stool screenings, while food and environmental samples were taken for testing.

Photo: Lianhe Wanbao

Additional clusters were reported on March 25, and NEA has ordered Kate's Catering to suspend its operations with effect from March 26.

PCF Sparkletots said in a statement yesterday that they are in close contact with the affected parents, and have carried out cleaning and disinfection in the centres.

They will be providing meals temporarily from an in-house cook with the requisite certification or from other NEA certified food caterers.

Said a spokesman: "We will continue to monitor this food arrangement closely and make daily checks on food supplied for our children."

Kate's Catering and PCF Sparkletots are both assisting the authorities in investigations.

