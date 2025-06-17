$10m up for grabs in next Toto draw on June 19 after 3 draws without winner

An estimated jackpot of $10 million is up for grabs at this Thursday's (June 19) Toto jackpot draw after the past three draws saw no winners.

According to Singapore Pools' website, the prize money snowballed from nearly $1.3 million on June 9 to $2.9 million on June 12 and $5.6 million on June 16 with no winner for the Group 1 prize.

A Group 1 prize was last won on June 5 with a sole winner taking home the prize money of $1.2 million.

This is the sixth time in 2025 that the Toto jackpot prize has crossed the $10 million mark.

The last time the prize money snowballed above $10 million was on April 29 when $12.9 million was split between two winners.

This Thursday's Toto cascade draw will take place at 9.30pm.

