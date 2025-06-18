11 arrested in joint operation by Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia police against scam syndicate

A joint operation targeting a transnational scam syndicate saw the arrest of 11 individuals aged between 24 and 48 across Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The operation, which took place from April to June this year, involved the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) and Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF), said SPF in a statement released on Tuesday (June 17).

During the operation, officers from SPF's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), Criminal Investigation Department and Police Intelligence Department worked closely with their counterparts from HKPF and RMP to target multiple locations across the three jurisdictions.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate had established a sophisticated criminal network spanning Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The syndicate utilised Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and Global System for Mobile (GSM) gateway devices, allowing scam calls to be placed from computers and laptops to mobile phones.

It was also discovered that the syndicate employed an advanced, cloud-based remote operating system.

This enabled them to make fraudulent calls through local mobile phone networks despite being stationed elsewhere, leading victims in Singapore to believe they were receiving calls from within the country.

Police seized 226 GSM gateway devices — 76 from Singapore — while conducting raids at various locations in the three jurisdictions. 141 of them were confiscated in Hong Kong.

Among the 11 individuals who were arrested for their suspected involvement in the syndicate was a 29-year-old male suspect.

He was arrested in Malaysia on June 3 before being handed over to Singapore and charged in court two days later for being a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit cheating offences.

If convicted, he could face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Commenting on the operation, CAD Director David Chew stressed that "a transnational threat requires a transnational response".

"Scam syndicates build sophisticated transnational cloud network infrastructure to launch attacks on our citizenry," he said.

"This successful operation demonstrates the strong partnership between SPF, HKPF and RMP to combat these transnational scam syndicates."

"The coordinated efforts with our foreign counterparts have been instrumental in arresting the criminals maintaining this criminal infrastructure and dismantling it," he added.

Chew also assured that the SPF will continue to work closely with its partners to detect, deter and disrupt such criminal activities and prosecute those behind them to the fullest extent of the law.

Those who wish to learn more about scams can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799, the police added.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit a report online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

