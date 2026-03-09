11 men to be charged with molestation; victims include two 15-year-old girls on New Year's Day

Eleven men will be charged in court on Tuesday (March 10) and Wednesday for their alleged involvement in cases of molestation.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 72, acted separately between March 2021 and January 2026, the police said in a news release on Monday.

The youngest victims — two 15-year-old girls — were purportedly molested by a 30-year-old man at a boardwalk along Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade on New Year’s Day. He faces two counts of outrage of modesty.

The oldest of the suspects, a 72-year-old man, allegedly molested a 19-year-old girl in a home on Aug 13, 2025. He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On June 6, 2025, a 32-year-old man purportedly molested a 46-year-old woman in an office along Gul Avenue. Investigations found that he also molested a 24-year-old woman at the same location in 2021. He will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

On August 25, 2025, a 35-year-old man allegedly molested a 39-year-old woman at Orchard Gateway. He will be charged with two counts of aggravated outrage of modesty.

On September 1, 2025, a 44-year-old man purportedly molested a 26-year-old woman at a restaurant along Tanjong Pagar Road. He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On October 12, 2025, a 42-year-old man allegedly molested a 41-year-old man at a gym along Tampines Central. He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On November 1, 2025, a 45-year-old man purportedly molested an 18-year-old woman on a public bus. He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On November 30, 2025, a 20-year-old man allegedly molested a 31-year-old woman at Suntec City. He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On December 20, 2025, a 44-year-old man purportedly molested a 49-year-old woman at a supermarket along Teban Gardens Road, and previously in September that year. He will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

On December 21, 2025, a 53-year-old man allegedly molested a 22-year-old woman at a food court at People’s Park Complex. He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On December 27, 2025, a 36-year-old man purportedly molested two women, aged 20 and 26, in a restaurant along Pekin Street. He will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

If found guilty for outrage of modesty, an offender can be jailed up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments, per charge.

The penalty for aggravated outrage of modesty is a jail term of between two and 10 years, along with caning.

The police said they have "zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the personal safety of those in the community".

The police added that they will continue to work closely with public entertainment outlets, public transport operators and the community to prevent and deter molestation cases.

Victims of molestation are advised to move away from perpetrators and call the police immediately when it is safe to do so. They should also try to note key details such as the perpetrator's physical appearance, clothing, and the time and location of the incident.

Members of the public are also urged to remain vigilant, especially in crowded areas, and report cases of molestation to the police immediately.

"Quick responses by both the victims and members of the public can help the police swiftly identify and apprehend the perpetrator and safeguard others from harm."

The 2025 Annual Crime Brief from the police mentioned outrage of modesty as a crime of concern in that year.

The number of molestation cases increased from 1,427 in 2024 to 1,531 in 2025. They accounted for about 7.3 per cent of all physical crime cases in 2025.

