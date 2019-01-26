11 modern Chinese New Year decor for hip homeowners

With the Lunar New Year only two weeks away, it's time to start prepping your home to receive guests. Traditional decor pieces can make your modern space feel dated, so why not think outside the box with some unique accessories that will let you usher in the new year in a chic way?

Here's where to go for stylish and non-traditional home decor that's perfect for CNY:

KCOTTAGESTUDIO - AUSPICIOUS FLOWER ON HEXAGON PLAQUE ($65)

Photo: Instagram/kcottagestudio

Forget tacky fonts and loud, gaudy banners - this local gift company creates bespoke lasercut surname plaques with modern designs that you'll want to keep all year round! It's a great way to showcase your familial roots while adding a personal touch to your decor.

WOOD FLOWER COTTAGE - PROSPERITY PINEAPPLE WITH LUCKY PIGS ($113)

Photo: Instagram/woodflowercottage

This family-run florist is behind the famed pineapple floral arrangements (they're currently sold out on the website), and this year they've come up with adorable animal-themed arrangements to suit the Year of the Pig. They make great gifts as well!

IKEA - SOLGLIMTAR LED LIGHTING CHAIN WITH 12 LIGHTS ($14.90)

Photo: IKEA

Shop the Swedish furniture giant's range of CNY decor under the SOLGLIMTAR range, featuring lanterns and strings of light, laser-cut auspicious wall decor, serveware and more.

MINT HOME - PINAPPLE CERAMIC SAUCER ($5.50)

Photo: Instagram/shopminthome

This local online shop does custom-made tableware and serveware, along with a range of stylish home accessories. But we bet you didn't know they also have an extensive CNY decor range, including these lovely pineapple trinket dishes that's both practical and decorative.

POCKETPIG DIARY - CUSHION COVER ($13.90)

Photo: Pocketpig Diary

Primarily an online shop for kid-related fashion, Pocketpig Diary also stocks a good range of homeware, including CNY-ready cushions like this one to give your sofa an instant refresh.

HIPVAN - HUAT AH PINEAPPLE CUSHION ($18.80)

Photo: HipVan

You can shop a range of trendy and colourful CNY-themed decor from this online furnishings store, from typography mats to cushions and table runners.

SCENE SHANG - TRINITY 福恩爱 WITH BRASS FRAME ($89)

Photo: Scene Shang

You can find modern and elegant designs at this homegrown decor brand, such as this elegant geometric frame that depicts three meaningful Chinese characters (Bliss, Grace and Love) on beautifully illustrated backgrounds.

NAIISE - LOVE LETTER BOLSTER ($14.80) AND PINYIN PRESS LUCKY CAT TEA TOWEL ($24.50)

Photo: Naiise

From novelty cushions to hand-drawn illustrated homewares designed in Singapore, you can expect to find wide variety of locally-flavoured CNY decor pieces at this fun store that has both online and brick-and-motor stores.

3 LITTLE PICKS - MIMI' LOU COLOURFUL PINEAPPLE VINYL DECALS ($50.80)

Photo: 3 Little Picks

This online home decor store stocks a range of accessories and party supplies that will get your home ready to receive guests in no time. There are also pineapple-themed items to reflect lots of prosperity and fortune into your home, such as these colourful pineapple decals that can be easily put up and removed for the festive season.

DESINERE - FRAISE PAPER FLOWER VASE IN PURPLE ($45)

Photo: Desinere

You can find a curated collection of stunning handcrafted products from this local designer that are perfect for adding to the table. For instance, instead of a traditional vase, opt for an ornamental piece (in Pantone's colour of the year, no less) that's sure to be a conversation starter.

SHANGHAI TANG - GINGER FLOWER BONE CHINA SCENTED CANDLE WITH LID ($205)

Photo: Shanghai Tang

For a grander atmosphere, check out this luxury label for exquisite and chic home decor inspired by traditional Chinese designs. Choose from intricate oil diffusers and candle holders, bone china trays and plates, and more.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.