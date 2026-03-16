11 Nepalese nationals working in F&B establishments arrested for overstaying

A total of 11 Nepalese nationals, aged between 21 and 43, were arrested on March 10 for overstaying after the expiry of their visit passes.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint statement on Monday (March 16) that they conducted a joint enforcement operation at various locations, targeting food and beverage establishments suspected of employing immigration offenders.

Two male Singaporeans who allegedly employed two of the 11 immigration offenders are now under investigation.

The agencies said that further investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals who may have harboured or employed these immigration offenders.

In addition to the 11 Nepalese nationals, two work permit holders and one S Pass holder are also under investigation by MOM for possible employment offences.

The ministry did not elaborate on the offences due to ongoing investigations.

The offence of overstaying carries a penalty of up to six months' jail, along with caning of at least three strokes or a fine of up to $6,000.

Overstayers will also be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after their sentencing and/or payment of fines.

Meanwhile, anyone found guilty of recklessly or knowingly harbouring overstayers and/or illegal immigrants faces a jail term of between six months and two years, along with a fine of up to $6,000.

Those found to have hired foreign employees without valid work passes may face a fine of up to $30,000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both, per charge. They may also be barred from employing foreigners.

Foreigners who are found to have undertaken employment without a valid work pass may be fined up to $20,000, jailed up to two years, or both. They will also be barred from working in Singapore thereafter.

Those who have information on suspected immigration offenders can lodge a report at https://go.gov.sg/icafeedbackio.

To report suspicious employment activities, or persons/employers who have contravened the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, members of the public can use MOM's eService.

[[nid:731116]]

editor@asiaone.com