11 taken to hospital after crash involving 9 motorcycles and car on AYE

11 people were taken to hospital after an accident involving nine motorcycles and a car along the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the Marina Coastal Expressway on Tuesday (May 19) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.30am.

Two people were taken by SCDF to the National University Hospital and another nine to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

According to the police, those injured comprised nine male motorcyclists aged between 26 and 61, a 21-year-old man, and a 32-year-old female pillion rider.

All 11 were conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com