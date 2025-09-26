11 taken to hospital in Ang Mo Kio HDB blaze; 2 teens arrested for mischief by fire

Eleven people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at Block 510, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8, on Thursday (Sept 25) night.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that a call for assistance was made at around 8.25 pm.

SCDF added that the fire, which involved a personal mobility aid and bicycles at the lift lobby on the 7th floor, was swiftly extinguished by firefighters.

Eleven individuals, aged between 18 months and 85 years old, were assessed for smoke inhalation and subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital, said the police.

As a precautionary measure, about 90 persons from the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF.

Two male teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested for the offence of mischief by fire.

Neighbours step up to offer support

MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, Nadia Ahmad Sadin, who was on-site to inspect the affected units, expressed her appreciation for the support from the police, SCDF and the community in an Instagram post on Sept 26.

"SCDF and SPF were on the scene-officers quickly extinguished the fire, tended to residents, and conducted investigations. I am also grateful to our Community Club (CC) staff and grassroots leaders who ran down from neighbouring blocks to help-guiding residents to rest in our CC and bringing wheelchairs for those with mobility issues," said Nadia.

She praised the neighbourhood's response, noting that additional support came from neighbours in the surrounding area.

"Neighbours from the surrounding area also came, adding manpower to help push wheelchairs to the void deck from the nearest Residents' Network, and distributing water and biscuits," she said.

Nadia shared that the Ang Mo Kio Town Council team arrived promptly on-site to assist with inspecting units that may require cleaning to remove debris from the common areas.

"The electrical team has been working hard to restore power—external lights are now back on, and electricity has been restored to several units," she said, adding that most residents had returned to their units before midnight.

While she acknowledged that some residents were conveyed to the hospital for smoke inhalation, she noted that there were no fatalities or fire damage to units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

