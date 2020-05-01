11-year-old pushes on after road accident to win bursary award

Muhammad Hayden Dany Osman, 11, had to miss almost two months of school after being hurt in a road accident last April.

But with a little help from his family members, friends and teachers at Townsville Primary School, Hayden eventually recovered, and even qualified for the Teck Ghee Citizens' Consultative Committee (CCC) Bursary Award.

Hayden was one of more than 1,100 students in Teck Ghee who were recognised for their efforts in school at a presentation ceremony yesterday.

The Teck Ghee CCC Bursary was awarded to 351 students, while another 760 received the Ministry of Education Edusave Awards. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, adviser to Ang Mo Kio GRC grassroots organisations, was the guest of honour at the event.

Hayden's mother, Madam Nur Farhana Abu Bakar, 35, said she was proud of Hayden, the youngest of her four children, for his determination and drive to do well in school.

"He managed to do well even though he had to miss many days of school and was on crutches after the accident," said Madam Farhana, a teaching aide for students with special needs.

Recipients of the Teck Ghee CCC Bursary Awards receive between $250 and $550, depending on the level of study. The money was raised by the grassroots organisations.

The bursary awards are given to students based on factors such as household income, recommendations from school principals, academic achievements and conduct.

Another student who received the bursary award yesterday was Townsville Primary School leaver Evan Tan, 12, now in Secondary 1 at Presbyterian High.

His father died in September last year due to heart problems, and Evan said he struggled to cope with the loss while studying for his Primary School Leaving Examination.

Said Evan: "The bursary will help my mum a lot so she doesn't have to use money from her pay cheque for my development, like for tuition or extra classes in the future."

The aspiring athlete said receiving the award was an encouragement for him. "Now I feel more motivated to do well in school and qualify for the award again next year."