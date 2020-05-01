11-year-old pushes on after road accident to win bursary award

Teck Ghee CCC Bursary recipient Muhammad Hayden Dany Osman with his mother Nur Farhana Abu Bakar at the award ceremony yesterday.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Audrey Tan
The Straits Times

Muhammad Hayden Dany Osman, 11, had to miss almost two months of school after being hurt in a road accident last April.

But with a little help from his family members, friends and teachers at Townsville Primary School, Hayden eventually recovered, and even qualified for the Teck Ghee Citizens' Consultative Committee (CCC) Bursary Award.

Hayden was one of more than 1,100 students in Teck Ghee who were recognised for their efforts in school at a presentation ceremony yesterday.

The Teck Ghee CCC Bursary was awarded to 351 students, while another 760 received the Ministry of Education Edusave Awards. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, adviser to Ang Mo Kio GRC grassroots organisations, was the guest of honour at the event.

Hayden's mother, Madam Nur Farhana Abu Bakar, 35, said she was proud of Hayden, the youngest of her four children, for his determination and drive to do well in school.

"He managed to do well even though he had to miss many days of school and was on crutches after the accident," said Madam Farhana, a teaching aide for students with special needs.

ALSO READ: N-level student overcomes pain from genetic disorder to succeed

Recipients of the Teck Ghee CCC Bursary Awards receive between $250 and $550, depending on the level of study. The money was raised by the grassroots organisations.

The bursary awards are given to students based on factors such as household income, recommendations from school principals, academic achievements and conduct.

Another student who received the bursary award yesterday was Townsville Primary School leaver Evan Tan, 12, now in Secondary 1 at Presbyterian High.

Townsville Primary School leaver Evan Tan, 12, now in Secondary 1 at Presbyterian High. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

His father died in September last year due to heart problems, and Evan said he struggled to cope with the loss while studying for his Primary School Leaving Examination.

Said Evan: "The bursary will help my mum a lot so she doesn't have to use money from her pay cheque for my development, like for tuition or extra classes in the future."

The aspiring athlete said receiving the award was an encouragement for him. "Now I feel more motivated to do well in school and qualify for the award again next year."

In his speech, PM Lee congratulated the recipients for their efforts, saying no one should be put off from pursuing their education because they fear the cost will burden their families.

He said the Government has kept education affordable and enjoyable for all, pointing to the reduction of pre-school and higher education fees, as well as other measures to reduce the overemphasis on grades.

For example, Primary 1 and 2 pupils no longer need to sit any examinations. The Ministry of Education also announced in September 2018 that mid-year examinations for Primary 3 and 5 pupils as well as Secondary 1 and 3 students would be removed by 2021.

But PM Lee said the community could also do its part to encourage a culture of learning. He thanked the grassroots organisers for raising close to $230,000 for the Teck Ghee CCC Bursary awards, adding: "It is not just the financial support, but it also represents the strength of the community behind every child as they go through life."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Students Grassroots organisations Education and Schools Awards and prizes

TRENDING

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
New Kids on the Block&#039;s Donnie Wahlberg left $2,700 tip for waitress
New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg left $2,700 tip for waitress
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Joey Wong an &#039;ugly duckling&#039; and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Joey Wong an 'ugly duckling' and which local female star looked like Jack Ma as a child?
Sengkang resident&#039;s $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Sengkang resident's $500 tent removed from carpark by town council due to security concern
Cabby allegedly challenges man to fight after nearly hitting him and his pregnant wife at Hougang
Cabby allegedly challenges man to fight after nearly hitting him and his pregnant wife at Hougang
Police called in to Hougang McDonald&#039;s outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Police called in to Hougang McDonald's outlet after customer shouts at staff about changing his order
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Malaysian woman lost 30kg but felt weak and unhappy... until she started lifting weights
Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated
Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated
Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore
Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
Fun indoor playgrounds in JB malls to spoil your kids silly
KFC Taiwan drops Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers - we make our own to see if it&#039;s worth $10 and 645 calories
We make our own KFC x Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers to see if it's worth $10 and 645 calories
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo

Home Works

Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan
5 ways to use a dehumidifier and how to extend its lifespan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist

SERVICES