11,504 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, highest in more than 3 months

Singapore has reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in more than three months.

The 11,504 cases on Tuesday (June 28) is the most since March 22 when it was over 13,000.

This figure is also more than double the 5,309 cases on Monday.

However, it should be noted that the case count on Tuesdays is usually higher, as it accounts for the infections over the weekend.

Last Tuesday saw 7,109 cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added that the weekly infection ratio has risen to 1.62 from 1.56 on Monday.

A number above 1 means new cases are rising compared to a week ago.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also said that the new wave of infections has arrived — sooner than he previously predicted.

He suspects it could be due to the overseas travelling done by Singapore residents, especially during the June school holidays.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also said on Monday that the government cannot rule out tightening Covid-19 measures given the rising cases.

This increase has been driven by the newer Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

MOH said on Monday that about 45 per cent of community cases in the past week are linked to these sub-variants, up from 30 percent.

However, officials have said that these infections are less severe and hospitals are coping.

There was also one death on Tuesday, bringing the country's fatalities to 1,410.

