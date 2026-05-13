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118 non-compliant active mobility devices impounded in April, 369 offences detected

118 non-compliant active mobility devices impounded in April, 369 offences detected
LTA said its officers also conducted a three-day joint operation in April with the Bedok Police Division, targeting errant cyclists and device users at various hotspots in the east.
PHOTO: Facebook/Land Transport Authority
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONMay 13, 2026 1:51 PMBYKoh Xing Ying

A total of 118 non-compliant active mobility devices were impounded islandwide in April by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Meanwhile, 369 active mobility offences were detected during the same month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 13), LTA said its officers also conducted a three-day joint operation in April with the Bedok Police Division, targeting errant cyclists and device users at various hotspots in the east. 

The authority also reminded members of the public that from June, keeping non-UL2272 certified personal mobility devices will be an offence. 

First-time offenders face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or three months' jail. 

UL2272 is a fire safety standard that tests for fire and electrical hazards in batteries and chargers.

Members of the public who encounter errant active mobility users can report them online at go.gov.sg/report-am. 

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

LTA (Land Transport Authority)active mobilityPersonal mobility devices
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