$12 for 8 pieces of pork? Diner says she could 'literally count the pieces'

With inflation driving prices up, most of us are expecting dining out to get more expensive but how much is too much?

Stomp contributor F was not impressed when she was charged $12 for a small plate of salted egg pork at 1036 Live Seafood in Sembawang on Monday (Sept 12).

She told Stomp: "We ordered the small portion and to our surprise, I could literally count the pieces of pork in there.

"I even asked the lady, $12 for eight pieces of pork? Really?

"She just said yes.

"The food was not fantastic either.

"Located in some isolated area, I really wonder how they survive."

When asked if she would give the restaurant another go she said: "That's a no for sure."

