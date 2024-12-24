12 arrested in CTE roadblock operation that saw over 1km of traffic jam

Twelve people were arrested during an island-wide police enforcement operation against drink driving which took place between last Friday (Dec 20) night and early Saturday morning.

This operation involved roadblocks set up on expressways, the first time this was done in over 10 years, said the police in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 24).

Ten men and a woman, aged between 31 and 58, were arrested for drink driving, said the police.

Among them, the highest Breath Evidential Analyser result was 60 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - close to twice the prescribed legal limit of 35 micrograms.

On top of his drink driving offence, a 45-year-old man was also apprehended for driving while under disqualification.

"His irresponsible act was exacerbated by the presence of his wife and his nine-year-old child in the car, demonstrating a blatant disregard for both the law and his family’s safety," said the police.

Another 28-year-old male driver was arrested for driving without a valid licence and insurance coverage.

'Our officers are out in full force'

A total of 74 motorists were stopped and tested for alcohol consumption during the operation.

The offence of drink driving carries a fine ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Those found guilty of driving under disqualification can face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

"Drunk drivers don’t just break the law, they shatter lives and tear families apart,” said Supt Lian Weixiong, who heads the Traffic Police’s Research, Planning and Organisational Development Branch.

"Our officers are out in full force during this year-end period to enforce against drink driving. The rule is simple – if you drink, don’t drive."

In their statement, the police also noted an upward tick in the number of drink-driving cases with 175 cases in 2022 and 180 in 2023 — the highest since 2014.

The concerning trend has also continued into 2024, with 142 cases recorded between January to October. Ten of these were fatal accidents, added the police.

Roadblock causes tailback on expressway

As part of the operation, traffic police set up a roadblock along the Central Expressway (CTE), closing off two lanes at the Jalan Bahagia exit towards Ang Mo Kio from 3.45am to 5.20am, targeting motorists leaving the city centre.

The set-up caused a tailback that stretched more than 1km on the expressway, reported The Straits Times.

Some unhappy motorists were reportedly blasting their horns, which woke residents living at Block 75 Whampoa Drive, a HDB block located next to the CTE.

Complaints from disgruntled motorists also surfaced on social media.

"We here since 3.40am.. and now it's 5.50am.. still at the Jalan Bahagia Exit [sic]," wrote a driver, who posted a video of the traffic congestion on TikTok.

