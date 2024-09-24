12 injured in training accident at SAF exercise in Australia

12 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen were taken to hospital on Tuesday (Sept 24) following an accident at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement that one Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle rear-ended another while moving back to base from the training area.

The servicemen sustained "non-serious injuries" and are currently being treated or recovering well in hospital, they added.

Some 6,200 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel are in Australia for Exercise Wallaby, SAF's largest unilateral overseas exercise.

Mindef said that the Singapore Army has called for a safety pause to remind drivers to maintain proper distance.

"The safety and well-being of our people is of paramount importance. Mindef and the SAF wish the servicemen a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident at 8.30pm (local time).

The injured servicemen were airlifted to Rockhampton Airport and transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

