12 migrant workers arrested in CNB's anti-drug raid at Woodlands dormitory

Twelve migrant workers were arrested on Thursday (Nov 27) at a Woodlands dormitory for suspected drug-related offences.

In a statement on Friday (Nov 28), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which conducted the raid, said that the men — 11 Bangladeshis and a Myanmar national — are aged between 23 and 40 years old.

A 34-year-old Bangladeshi, was arrested for suspected drug trafficking and drug consumption offences.

The four-hour operation involved officers from the Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Manpower, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Health Sciences Authority.

Superintendent Xanthus Tong, deputy commanding officer of CNB’s J Division, said that the operation is part of the bureau’s law enforcement efforts against drug abuse and trafficking, as well as other criminal and illicit activities.

"Drugs have no place in Singapore, be it in the community, workplace or residential premises. Our enforcement efforts are geared towards early detection and intervention," he said, adding that early detection allows risks from drug abuse or illicit activities to be addressed "quickly" and prevent the spread.

According to CNB’s annual statistics report in February, the total number of drug abusers arrested in 2024 — at 3,175 — is more than the 3,122 seen in 2023.

The number of new abusers also rose — from 952 nabbed in 2023 to 966 in 2024.

[[nid:725657]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com