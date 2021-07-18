12 more markets and food centres linked to Covid-19 cases; all fishmongers to be tested

SINGAPORE - New coronavirus infections have been linked to 12 more markets and food centres across Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday morning (July 18).

Most cases are fishmongers who are believed to have been infected after coming into contact with stallholders at Jurong Fishery Port.

On Friday, a cluster was found at the port and Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, which brings the total number of markets and food centres where cases have been detected to 13.

In addition, six KTV lounges have been added to the list of outlets where ongoing Covid-19 transmission is likely to be taking place.

They are: Quinn KTV in Syed Alwi Road, Club Aura in Orchard Road, Club Ion in Bukit Timah, Icon II in Selegie Road, and Club Lucky Thai and M. Sakhon, both of which are in Beach Road.

Quinn KTV (left) in Syed Alwi Road and Club Aura (right) in Orchard Road. PHOTOS: Google Maps screengrab

A total of 60 community cases were reported on Saturday, two-thirds of which were linked to either KTV lounges or the fishery port.

There are now 148 cases in the KTV cluster and 19 in the fishery cluster.

Singapore also reported three new Covid-19 clusters. Two were tied to individuals and the third to PSC Express, a sea freight service provider.

In Sunday's statement, MOH said it is investigating two cases who either worked at or visited Chong Boon Market and Food Centre, with three more cases pending confirmation.

To break the chain of transmission, the market and food centre will be closed to the public until Aug 1. The place will be deep cleaned and all workers quarantined.

The 11 markets or food centres where fishmongers have tested positive for Covid-19 are: Amoy Street Food Centre, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre, Whampoa Wet Market, Telok Blangah Crescent Block 11, Taman Jurong Market, Redhill Market, Geylang Serai Malay Market, Geylang Bahru Market, 527 Ang Mo Kio Market, 726 West Coast Wet Market and Bukit Timah Wet Market.

Most tested positive after antigen rapid tests were carried out. Their status is being confirmed with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

MOH said the testing of fishmongers is still ongoing.

All fishmongers will be legally obliged to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative PCR test. They will also have to take two other tests.

The public are advised to avoid crowds and do their marketing during off-peak hours or at supermarkets, and to strictly observe safe management measures.

Two of Saturday's 60 community cases are currently unlinked.

Of the linked cases, 33 had already been placed on quarantine, while the remaining 25 were picked up through surveillance.

There were also eight imported cases, one of which was detected upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The other seven developed the illness during their stay-home notice or isolation.

