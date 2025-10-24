12 motorists arrested for riding without valid licences in multi-agency crackdown at Tuas Checkpoint

Twelve motorcyclists were arrested for riding without valid licences and insurance during a multi-agency enforcement operation at Tuas Checkpoint on Oct 14.

The one-day operation was carried out by the Traffic Police, National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), said the police in a statement on Oct 24.

Those arrested were aged between 20 and 49, and were among 300 motorcyclists who were stopped for checks.

During the operation, NEA issued 83 summonses for offences involving vehicular smoke emissions and excessive noise while LTA issued 67 summonses for the offence of displaying improper licence plates.

According to the police, all motorists entering Singapore must comply with Singapore’s traffic laws and vehicle regulations.

Breaching Singapore's laws and regulations will result in penalties, and foreign-registered vehicles may even be denied entry into the country.

Those convicted of driving without a valid driving will face a maximum fine of $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders will face a maximum fine of $20,000, a jail term of up to six years, or both. Their vehicle may also be forfeited.

Those who use a vehicle without insurance coverage will be liable to a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Under NEA regulations, those who use a vehicle with vehicular smoke emissions or excessive noise will be fined up to $2,000 for their first conviction, with subsequent offences resulting in a fine of up to $5,000.

Motorists who do not display proper licence plates will face a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to 3 months, or both. Repeat offenders will be liable to a fine of up to $2,000, or a jail term of up to 6 months, or both.

