12 NUS students would have been expelled under stiffer penalties for sexual offences

SINGAPORE - A total of 12 students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) who had committed sexual offences in the last three years would have been expelled under new and tougher sanctions being proposed by a review committee.

This makes about half of the 25 cases brought before the university's Board of Discipline in the last three academic years, for which no one was expelled.

In a report for students and staff that was seen by The Straits Times, the committee also said four offenders would have received two-year suspensions and eight would have gotten one-year suspensions. One case did not have sufficient evidence.

On Monday (June 11), Madam Kay Kuok, a member of the NUS board of trustees and who chaired the committee, sent an email listing the recommendations to NUS students, staff and alumni.

For serious offences, offenders will get a minimum one-year suspension, which the university's Board of Discipline or Disciplinary Appeals Board cannot override or remove.In severe or aggravated cases, or multiple incidents without any mitigating factors, the offender will be immediately expelled.

These were among the 10 recommendations from the committee, which was set up after a voyeurism incident at a hostel sparked a public debate over the university's disciplinary policies. All 10 recommendations have been accepted by NUS.

Last November, undergraduate Monica Baey, 23, was filmed in a hostel shower by fellow student Nicholas Lim, also 23. In April, she took to social media to express her frustration over the punishment meted out to him by NUS. Mr Lim was, among other things, suspended for a semester and banned from going to her hostel.