Up to $1,200 in MediSave top-ups for Pioneer Generation Singaporeans in July

About 300,000 Pioneer Generation Singaporeans will receive MediSave top-ups amounting to over $160 million in July.

In a statement released on Monday (June 16), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that the annual Pioneer Generation MediSave top-ups are provided on top of the regular GST Voucher for eligible Singaporeans aged 65 and above.

Eligible Pioneers will receive enhanced annual top-ups ranging from $300 to $1,200 in July, up from $250 to $900 in 2024.

Older Pioneers born in 1939 or earlier with serious pre-existing conditions will also receive additional top-ups of $50 or $200 to help cover higher MediShield Life premiums.

"Pioneers born earlier generally receive larger MediSave top-ups as they typically have less savings than younger members of the generation and may need more support with their annual health insurance premiums," the ministry said.

The top-up will be automatically credited to the CPF MediSave Accounts of eligible Pioneers.

MediSave funds can be used to pay premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield, and other MediSave-approved insurance plans.

They can also be used for medical expenses, such as hospitalisation, day surgeries, and selected outpatient treatments.

"Together with special premium subsidies for Pioneers, these annual MediSave top-ups will continue to keep MediShield Life premiums affordable for all Pioneers," MOF added.

"Older Pioneers aged 91 and above in 2025 will continue to see their MediShield Life premiums fully covered while younger pioneers will have about two-thirds of their MediShield Life premiums covered."

Pioneers who have registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before June 2, will receive an SMS by June 18, informing them of their top-up amount.

The rest will receive notification letters by the end of June.

To safeguard against scams, the SMS will only inform Pioneers of their benefits. Recipients will not be asked to reply or provide any personal information.

The Government has reminded the public that officials will never request bank login details or money transfers over the phone.

For more information, members of the public can visit go.gov.sg/pgpackage or email contactus@pioneers.gov.sg with their enquiries.

