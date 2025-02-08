Award Banner
$12.6m Toto Hong Bao jackpot split among 3 lucky tickets

$12.6m Toto Hong Bao jackpot split among 3 lucky tickets
Hopeful punters queue for Toto tickets outside the Singapore Pools outlet at Fu Lu Shou Complex in Rochor on Feb 7.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Rauf Khan
Ching Shi Jie February 08, 2025 1:17 AM

The highly anticipated Toto Hong Bao Draw on Friday (Feb 7) saw its $12.6 million jackpot split among three tickets.

The winning numbers are 16, 18, 22, 23, 28 and 35, with 32 as the additional number.

According to Singapore Pools, one of the winning tickets, a QuickPick System 8 entry, was bought from the 7-Eleven outlet at 3 McCallum Street.

The other winning tickets, both QuickPick System 7 entries, were bought from a Singapore Pools outlet in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh and the Singapore Pools account betting service.

The Group 2 prize of $73,857 was split among 36 tickets.

Snaking queues formed at several Singapore Pools outlets before Friday night's draw, as the large jackpot drew punters hoping to strike gold.

The next Toto draw, with an estimated jackpot of $1 million, will take place on Feb 10.

