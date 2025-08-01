$12.8m Toto jackpot won by single ticket bought online

A single ticket bought online snagged over $12.8 million in prize money at the latest Toto cascade draw on Thursday (July 31).

The winning ticket was bought through the Singapore Pools account betting service under the QuickPick Ordinary Entry and was the only one with the winning number combination.

The winning numbers were 7, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29, and the additional number was 37.

The Toto draw yielded no Group 1 winners in the previous three draws, causing the jackpot to snowball from around $1.2 million on July 21, to $2.9 million on July 24 and $5.8 million on July 28 draw.

A cascade draw is triggered when there are no Group 1 winners for three consecutive draws. The jackpot can only snowball up to the fourth draw under Toto rules.

There were 20 Group 2 winners who shared the prize of $73,408.

Data from Singapore Pools, which tracks all lottery draws since Oct 9, 2014, showed that the Group 1 prize on Thursday was the third highest single winning share, just behind two other prizes that exceeded $13 million.

Thursday's draw is the eighth Toto draw of 2025 that had a jackpot of over $10 million, with the most recent one being on July 17, where the prize of $12.8 million was split among 12 Group 2 tickets.

The next Toto draw will happen on Monday (Aug 4), with a jackpot of around $1 million up for grabs.

