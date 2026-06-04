13 men arrested for being suspected members of secret societies in islandwide operation

The police have arrested 13 men, aged between 21 and 39, for being suspected members of secret societies.

The islandwide suppression operation was conducted on May 22 and 23, and led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigations Department with support from Ang Mo Kio, Tanglin, Jurong and Woodlands Police Divisions.

Checks were conducted on some 35 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments, and food and beverage outlets, as well as close to 100 people.

Police said investigations against all 13 suspects are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society faces up to three years' jail, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.

The police warned that they have zero tolerance towards secret societies and unlawful activities that may "threaten the public safety, peace and good order of the community".

They added that there will be regular enforcement operations at public entertainment and nightlife establishments, and congregation hotspots throughout the year-end festive season.

"Firm action will be taken against anyone who is associated with the secret societies and choose to flout the law," said the police. "Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police."

editor@asiaone.com