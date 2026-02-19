Award Banner
76-year-old woman found dead at foot of Queenstown HDB block on CNY day 2

The elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic
A 76-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a HDB block in Queenstown on Wednesday (Feb 18) morning.
PHOTO: Social media
A 76-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of a HDB block in Queenstown on the second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 18).

The incident happened at about 5.55am at Block 13 Holland Drive, according to police.

In two videos seen by AsiaOne, a police cordon extended from the concrete area and grass patch in front of the block to a sheltered walkway at the side of the block.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the woman was believed to have fallen from a height and was found lying motionless at the foot of the block. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic. 

The police added that they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
