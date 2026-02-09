Bus driver and 12 others taken to hospital after accident involving 2 buses at Sengkang bus stop

13 people were taken to hospital following an accident involving two buses at a bus stop in Sengkang on Monday (Feb 9).

Photos of the aftermath online showed a double-decker bus with its front windshield shattered.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Sengkang East Road towards Buangkok Green at around 11.15am.

A 68-year-old male bus driver, along with passengers aged between 24 and 81, were taken to hospital conscious, said the police.

SCDF said it sent 12 people to Sengkang General Hospital, and one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In a statement, public bus operator Go-Ahead Singapore said its bus service 104 was involved in an accident at a bus stop outside Sengkang Community Hub and that it is cooperating with the relevant authorities on their investigations.

"Emergency services were promptly activated, and the injured passengers have been conveyed to hospital and are receiving medical attention," said Go-Ahead, adding that the safety and well-being of those involved are the company's top priority.

[[nid:728534]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com