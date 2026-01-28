13 hurt in Orchard Road accident, taken to hospital

A total of 13 people were taken to hospital after an accident on Orchard Road on Wednesday (Jan 28) morning.

Photos shared on social media showed a car and lorry on the pavement in front of the Apple store at the junction of Orchard Road and Orchard Link.

Several officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were at the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the SCDF said that it was alerted to the accident at about 6.20am.

Six people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the rest to Singapore General Hospital.

Another five persons were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for comment.

