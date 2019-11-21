13 months' jail for SCDF warrant officer who asked staff sergeant to push NSF into pump well

SINGAPORE - Mohamed Farid Mohd Saleh, a first warrant officer with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), was on Wednesday (Nov 20) sentenced to 13 months’ jail for his role in a ragging case that led to the death of a full-time SCDF national serviceman.

Farid, 37, was the third officer to be convicted over the incident in which Corporal Kok Yuen Chin, 22, drowned on May 13 last year.

He was found guilty last month of instigating another officer – 34-year-old Muhammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, a staff sergeant – to push Cpl Kok into a 12m-deep pump well at Tuas View Fire Station.

On the day of the incident, most of the officers on duty at the fire station had gathered in the control room for a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Cpl Kok’s impending completion of national service.

Some officers then lifted Cpl Kok and carried him across the yard to the pump well where he was pushed into soon after.

During the trial, Nur Fatwa testified that it was Farid who told him to push Cpl Kok into the pump well. As a result of Nur Fatwa’s actions, Cpl Kok drowned.

Nur Fatwa was sentenced in October last year to one year and four weeks’ jail for committing a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide. He has since completed his jail term.

Last December, 33-year-old Adighazali Suhaimi, a staff sergeant, was jailed a month for deleting video footage of the incident captured on his mobile phone.

Two other officers in charge of the station on the night of the incident – 38-year-old Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, a lieutenant, and 40-year-old Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, a first senior warrant officer – have claimed trial and their cases are still pending.

In sentencing submissions on Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kumaresan Gohulabalan asked for at least 14 months’ jail for Farid, citing aggravating factors including the fact that he was the highest ranking individual in the immediate vicinity of the pump well at the time of the tragedy.