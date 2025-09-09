13-year-old boy reported missing in Hougang; police appeal for information

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy, Riril Firdaus, who was last seen on Monday (Sept 8) at around 5pm in the vicinity of Lorong Napiri.

Lorong Napiri is a street in Hougang.

Checks online show that Bowen Secondary School, Gravehaven Children's Home, Bright Vision Hospital and AWWA School are the only properties located at the nearly 350m long street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

