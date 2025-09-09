singapore

13-year-old boy reported missing in Hougang; police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Riril Firdaus, 13. He was last seen in vicinity of Lorong Napiri at around 5pm on September 8.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Screengrab/Google Street View (right)
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy, Riril Firdaus, who was last seen on Monday (Sept 8) at around 5pm in the vicinity of Lorong Napiri.

Lorong Napiri is a street in Hougang.

Checks online show that Bowen Secondary School, Gravehaven Children's Home, Bright Vision Hospital and AWWA School are the only properties located at the nearly 350m long street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

Singapore Police ForceMissing
