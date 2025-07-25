1,300 names, addresses of motorists published online; police investigating

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating after the names and addresses of around 1,300 motorists, including traffic rule offenders, were published online, after police printing vendor Toppan Next Tech’s (TNT) systems were compromised in a ransomware attack.

The personal information of the motorists were found to have been published online on July 18, said the police and Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) on July 24, although the leak is believed to have been from an attack months earlier.

TNT had received data from the Traffic Police, including the names, addresses, NRIC numbers and traffic violation details of motorists for the purpose of printing and mailing information to the offenders.

Only names and addresses, believed to be from Traffic Police records, were found published online, said the police, with no indication the other data has been circulated.

The data was believed to have been compromised during an earlier attack on the systems of TNT. The Traffic Police’s systems were not breached, the police added.

The printer was the target of a ransomware attack on April 1 that had affected two of its banking clients – DBS Bank and the Bank of China’s Singapore branch – and compromised the data of over 11,000 of the banks’ customers.

TNT reported the attack to the Personal Data Protection Commission on the evening of April 6.

Both the CSA and the police are helping TNT to strengthen its cyber-security measures.

TNT was also a printing vendor for the Elections Department, and was engaged to print poll cards and ballot papers for the recent 2025 General Election.

The police said they will notify the affected people individually, and urged those affected to monitor their personal accounts for suspicious activities. Those who notice unusual activity can report their observations to the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.