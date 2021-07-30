131 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on July 30; 52 cases unlinked

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 131 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as of Friday (July 30) afternoon, of which 28 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and one belongs to the KTV cluster.

Of the 131 cases, 64 are linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 15 cases are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

52 cases are unlinked.

Among the cases include one senior above 70 who is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and is at risk of serious illness.

There are also eight imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while six developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there are 139 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

zakaria@asiaone.com