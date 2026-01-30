$13.5 million Toto prize split among 6 tickets

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, but these individuals have already ushered in their good luck.

The $13.5 million Toto jackpot prize pool on Thursday (Jan 29) was shared among six winning tickets.

Following three draws with no winners in Group 1, the prize pool snowballed to a whopping $13,524,372.

The winning numbers, 11, 13, 16, 31, 42, 48 and additional number 21 saw the winners take home $2,254,062 each.

Three of the Group 1 winning tickets were purchased at Lee Eng Trading Store in Tampines (1 QuickPick System 8 Entry), 7-Eleven store at Owen Road (1 QuickPick System 7 Entry) and Sheng Siong along Sengkang West Avenue (1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry).

Three tickets were purchased via the Singapore Pools account betting service, with one QuickPick System 7 Entry, one System 7 Entry and one Ordinary Entry.

The next draw for a $1 million jackpot begins at 6.30pm on Monday (Feb 2).

khooyihang@asiaone.com