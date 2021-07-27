136 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on July 27

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 136 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday (July 27) afternoon, of which 36 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and two belong to the KTV cluster.

59 cases are linked to previous cases and had already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 22 cases are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance. 55 cases are unlinked.

Three seniors above 70, who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, are at risk of serious illness.

There are also three imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there are 139 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

