14 Covid-19 community cases on May 2, 11 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 39 new cases of Covid-19 infection as of Sunday (May 2) noon.

Of these new cases, 14 are locally transmitted. Among them, 13 are linked to previous cases.

11 of the cases are linked to case 62541 — a 46-year-old female Filipino nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) deployed at Ward 9D — and were detected from proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at the hospital.

So far, the cases are in the community and there are no new cases in the dormitories, MOH said.

There are also 25 imported cases — including 10 Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents and three foreign domestic workers — who were already serving Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 61,218.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

