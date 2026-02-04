14 men arrested over duty-unpaid cigarettes in raid at Jurong East dorm and industrial building

Fourteen men were arrested for offences involving contraband cigarettes after authorities raided an industrial building and a foreign worker dormitory in Jurong East on Jan 28.

Singapore Customs said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 4) that the targeted enforcement operation conducted along Toh Guan Road East was to combat the sale and demand of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Customs officers seized over 170 packets of cigarettes with duties unpaid.

Following investigations, 12 people were issued compounded fines, with the amount ranging from $500 to $800.

The two other men were charged in the State Courts for their offences on Jan 30.

It is illegal to buy, sell, store, or smoke duty-unpaid cigarettes under the Customs and GST Acts. For every packet of duty-unpaid cigarettes, an offender can be fined $500.

The public can report illegal activities to Singapore Customs online.

[[nid:726397]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com