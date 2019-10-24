1.4 million Singaporeans to receive Bicentennial Bonus benefits in November

SINGAPORE - A total of 1.4 million Singaporeans will receive up to three of the Bicentennial Bonus benefits this November.

These are the Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) - Cash (Bicentennial Payment), Central Provident Fund (CPF) Top-up, and Workfare Bicentennial Bonus, said the Finance Ministry in a statement on Thursday (Oct 24).

During Budget 2019, the Government had announced a $1.1 billion Bicentennial Bonus to commemorate Singapore's Bicentennial and to support individuals who need more help.

SMS notifications for GSTV - Cash (Bicentennial Payment) and Workfare Bicentennial Bonus will go out by the end of this month.

The letters for the Workfare Bicentennial Bonus and CPF Top-Up will be issued in November.

Eligible Singaporeans will receive their Workfare Bicentennial Bonus this month, and the CPF Top-Up and GSTV in November.

AMOUNT OF BONUSES

Those aged 21 and above, who earned an income of up to $28,000 in 2017, are eligible for the GSTV.

If their home’s annual value at the end of 2018 was $13,000 or below, they will receive $300. If their home’s annual value was more than $13,000 but no more than $21,000, they will receive $150.

Employees under the Workfare Income Supplement scheme will receive an additional 10 per cent of their total Workfare payment for work done in 2018, with a minimum payment of $100 to help with daily expenses.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

About 300,000 Singaporeans aged 50 to 64 will get top-ups to their CPF Ordinary and Special Accounts or Retirement Accounts.

Those who are aged 50 to 54 this year will receive $300 or $500.