14 people taken to hospital after 5-vehicle crash on PIE

A multi-vehicle accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (May 30) evening resulted in 14 people being taken to hospital.

The accident allegedly took place due to a tipper truck that rear-ended vehicles along the second lane of the expressway, according to a post on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante Admin on Sunday.

In the uploaded video, multiple emergency vehicles including a fire engine and three ambulances, as well as a tow truck, can be seen parked behind a tipper truck in the middle of the expressway.

A crushed red sedan can be seen in front of the tipper truck, surrounded by debris, with its rear and hood smashed.

Two ladders and what appears to be multiple sheets of paper were scattered across the road.

In front of the sedan, two lorries can also be seen, albeit with far less damage than the red vehicle.

Ahead of the four other vehicles, a black car was parked along the road divider. In front of the car was another ambulance and another fire engine.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reportedly said they were alerted to the accident along the PIE in the direction of Tuas before Jurong Town Hall Road exit at around 6.30pm.

One driver who was trapped in his seat was rescued by SCDF officers with hydraulic equipment.

Fourteen people, aged between 23 and 54, were taken to hospital.

According to SCDF, six were taken to National University Hospital, while eight were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Five others who were assessed for injuries refused to be taken to hospital.

A 39-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with police investigations.

[[nid:737054]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com