14-vehicle collision along PIE: 82-year-old passenger, 25-year-old motorcyclist among 8 injured

Eight people were taken to hospital after 14 vehicles were involved in a collision along PIE towards Changi after Jalan Eunos exit on Feb 21, 2025.
Yeo Shu HuiPUBLISHED ONFebruary 23, 2025 6:00 AMByYeo Shu Hui

Eight people were injured after 14 vehicles collided along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Feb 21) night.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident which happened along PIE towards Changi after Jalan Eunos exit at about 9.50pm.

The police said eleven cars, two taxis and one motorcycle were involved in the accident. Among the eight people injured were a 25-year-old male motorcycle rider, a 71-year-old male car driver and his two passengers aged 54 and 67, two female taxi passengers aged 39 and 82 and two female car passengers aged 26 and 34.

SCDF said seven of them were taken to Changi General Hospital, and one person was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

According to videos of the accident circulating on Facebook, multiple vehicles with varying degrees of damage were seen piled up on the expressway, with the bonnets of several cars seen badly crumpled. A red car also appeared to have crashed into the road divider.

Two ambulances, a tow truck and a few law enforcement officers were present at the scene. Some people, believed to be the car owners, could be seen making calls at the side of the road.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the accident caused a two-hour traffic jam along the PIE.

Police investigations are ongoing.

