14 weeks' jail for Malaysian who attempted to import 1,000 vapes into Singapore concealed in groceries

A Malaysian man has been sentenced to 14 weeks' jail for attempting to smuggle e-vaporisers into Singapore concealed in groceries.

Muhammad Amirul Iqbal Mohd Nazri, 21, pleaded guilty to one charge of importing an imitation tobacco product on Thursday (Jan 22).

Amirul was caught by Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority officers at Woodlands Checkpoint when they uncovered 1,000 e-vaporisers in his rental car on Nov 15, 2025.

He was working for a man named MK, who instructed him to import the vapes into Singapore in exchange for a cash reward of RM1,000 (S$320), reported The Straits Times.

MK sent a worker who provided Amirul with instructions on how to smuggle the vapes into Singapore.

Amirul was told to rent a car and fill it with groceries to conceal the vapes loaded into the car by MK's accomplice before entering Singapore.

Amirul was caught that night, according to court documents.

Under the enhanced penalties introduced on Sept 1 last year, those convicted of importing into Singapore will face a jail term of up to six months, a maximum fine of $10,000 or both for their first offence.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

