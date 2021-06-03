14-year-old boy's bicycle ride with friends at Marina East Drive ends in tragedy

A cycling outing with two friends ended in tragedy for 14-year-old Muhammad Nur Shazly Mohd Ali on Monday (May 31).

That afternoon, the Damai Secondary School student was involved in a road accident with a truck at Marina East Drive and died at the scene.

Photos circulating on social media showed the teen's mangled bicycle lying on the road behind the truck.

The police arrested the 37-year-old driver of the Malaysia-registered truck for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

The youngest of three children, Shazly was cared for by his grandmother and aunt, Nor Salinah Shalihen in Bedok, Berita Harian reported.

Upon learning of his death, Salinah said that family members were in complete shock.

Affectionately known as “Boy”, she remembers Shazly as someone who was generous and enjoyed helping others.

"Boy liked to help people... many people came to offer their condolences. We don't know them, but they knew Boy," Salinah said.

According to her, Shazly had aspirations of becoming a police officer.

“His future was very bright but, unfortunately, his life was not long," she lamented.

Anith Athirah Rahwom, a family friend who watched Shazly grow up over the years, told the Malay publication that the sad feelings currently felt cannot be expressed in words.

"Shazly is a person who could get along with everyone, regardless of race or age.

"We hope others take this as a lesson. We all have to be careful when cycling or driving, or doing anything on the road," she said.

The teen's funeral took place on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Cyclist killed in crash with shuttle bus at NTU had just bought her bicycle, says husband who's currently in Malaysia

amierul@asiaone.com