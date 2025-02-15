14-year-old girl among 80 suspected drug offenders arrested in CNB raid

A 14-year-old girl was among 80 suspected drug offenders who were arrested in an islandwide raid conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) between Feb 10 and 14.

CNB said in a release on Feb 14 that a total of about 916g of heroin, 426g of Ice, 82g of cannabis, 6g of ketamine, 234 Ecstasy tablets and 38 Erimin-45 tablets were seized.

On Feb 11, CNB raided a residential unit near Chin Swee Road and arrested a 61-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking.

They recovered 453g of heroin, 132g of Ice, 10g of cannabis, five Erimin-5 tablets and cash amounting to more than $6,000 including Singapore dollars, Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and Vietnamese dong.

A 39-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested for suspected drug-trafficking that day at a residential block near Rivervale Crescent, with 85g of Ice, six grams of ketamine, 14 Erimin-5 tablets, 232 Ecstasy tablets and more than $1,000 in cash seized.

On Feb 13, a 28-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after a residential unit near Tampines Central 7 was raided, and CNB officers recovered drug paraphernalia and suspected cannabis plant parts.

A person found guilty of possessing any part of a plant of the Cannabis genus, where the quantity is less than 330g, can be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of S$20,000.

Investigations into all suspects are ongoing.

[[nid:714562]]

drimac@asiaone.com