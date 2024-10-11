'Only way we can win collectively is if we work together': 144 awardees recognised for Total Defence contributions

As online activities become an integral part of our everyday lives, digital threats are aplenty - from phishing calls we swat off like flies to ones where targets are much bigger than just us.

"The military defends against the threats we can see… cybersecurity helps defend against threats we don't see," said Gaurav Keerthi, Head of Advisory and Emerging Business at Ensign Infosecurity.

The largest pure-play end-to-end cybersecurity service provider in Asia, Ensign offers bespoke cybersecurity services to enterprises and governments globally, supporting over 800 clients in at least 20 countries.

The cybersecurity space, as Keerthi shares, is uniquely placed as all vendors in the industry are cognisant that commercial competition should take a backseat to collaboration. It is only by doing so that they can take down the "real bad guys".

"The ones developing malware, ransomware, scams - they're the ones we're up against. The only way that we can win collectively, is if we [companies] work together. If we partner each other, if we share openly… so that we all defend Singapore better," he explained.

Introduced in 2019, the digital pillar is the latest addition to the 6 pillars that anchor Singapore's Total Defence strategy - an all-round response to the threats and challenges that the city-state faces. The other pillars are the military, civil, economic, social, and psychological defence, which all play a crucial role in stabilising Singapore.

How the defence pillars come together

Ensign Singapore was recognised for its contribution to economic, social and digital defence in this year's Total Defence Awards. It has active collaborations with government agencies, including the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) and the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) to enhance capabilities and provide digital defence training.

"We do well by doing good. The more we protect companies, the more business we get," Keerthi shares, expanding on how it forges economic defence.

On social defence, Ensign is paving the way for more inclusive hiring with an employment programme specially designed for individuals on the autism spectrum. Since 2022, it has been partnering with the Autism Resource Centre (ARC) to ensure that its work environments, processes and team culture are suited for neurodiverse professionals on their team.

"What we've found is that these individuals come with certain strengths - not limitations," Keerthi said.

"We're always looking for needles in haystacks… that ability to find anomalies… that's a strength that they have," as he suggests that for those on the spectrum, their cognitive abilities and propensity for pattern-recognition are highly desirable in the field of cybersecurity.

Total Defence Awards 2024

The Total Defence Advocate Award is the highest accolade conferred on businesses, organisations and individuals in recognition of their contributions toward Total Defence. 144 awards were presented in totality at the dinner on Oct 10, with awardees comprised of 64 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), 26 Large Companies, 39 Organisations and 15 Individuals.

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, who graced the event as guest of honour, underscored the vital role of Total Defence in response to the conflicts and challenges that weigh heavy on the world today.

"Singapore can count its blessings. In a more disruptive world where communities are pulled asunder by intolerance… We have been held up as a model to emulate for racial and religious harmony," said Ng in his speech.

He stressed the importance of looking at the road ahead with "sober and realistic lenses".

"Our Total Defence will again be tested. If that Total Defence is inadequate, well then Singapore will be among the many nations that cannot rise above their problems. But if our Total Defence holds, then Singapore will emerge intact and stronger, even better than before."

kimi.ang@asiaone.com