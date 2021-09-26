1,443 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sept 25; 3 more seniors die

SINGAPORE - Three elderly people have died of Covid-19 complications, taking the death toll here to 76.

The number of fatalities in September now stands at 21 — which exceeds the 18 deaths in August.

A total of 1,443 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore were reported on Saturday (Sept 25) by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

The latest daily tally is down from Friday's record of 1,650 infections.

This also marks the fifth consecutive day that the number of cases has crossed 1,000.

The local cases on Saturday comprised 1,053 in the community and 371 among dormitory residents. Of these, 280 were seniors above 60 years old.

The remaining 19 cases were imported.

The three deaths reported on Saturday included two Singaporean men and a Singaporean woman.

The first, a 71-year-old man, had been vaccinated and had a history of atrial fibrillation, thyrotoxicosis and high cholesterol.

Together with his advanced age, this made him more susceptible to severe illness, said MOH.

The second man, 62, was partially vaccinated.

He had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

The 71-year-old woman had not been vaccinated and had a history of diabetes, end-stage renal failure, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Since last Saturday, MOH reported 17 people who have died from the virus.

Another 67 children under 12 have been infected with Covid-19, said MOH.

The total tally of Covid-19 infections in Singapore now stands at 85,953.

Currently, 1,142 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, up from 1,092 the day before.

Among them are 165 people who need oxygen supplementation, up from 162 the day before.

There are also 27 in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from 23 on Friday.

Of the patients who have fallen very ill, 158 are above the age of 60.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that most vaccinated people who catch Covid-19 have mild or no symptoms, and urged these patients to recover at home.

Over the last 28 days, 97.9 per cent of 18,629 infected patients have had no or mild symptoms, 1.7 per cent required oxygen support, 0.2 per cent needed ICU care and 0.1 per cent died.

"MOH is working round the clock to clear the backlog. We are making progress, and will get through this together," Mr Lee said.

Those who need more information about recovering at home can visit this website.

Read the full MOH press release here.