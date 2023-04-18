$15 'cai fan' a miscalculation, Koufu says after diner asked why vegetables cost more than meat

The $15 'cai fan' that a diner had recently paid for at a food court in Novena was a miscalculation, Koufu said.

Taking to the Complaint Singapore Facebook Group, Francis Lim wrote about his "unpleasant experience" and said he was overcharged for his takeaway at Velocity @ Novena Square last Sunday (April 16) afternoon.

Lim said that he was ordering from the mixed vegetables rice stall in the food court run by the local food and beverage chain.

"I was informed [by the elderly stall owner] that the fish costs $3 and it's $3.50 for chicken thigh," the diner said.

Ordering another vegetable dish with the two meat for his meal, Lim thought that his cai fan would cost $12.50.

But the man was shocked to only receive $35 in change after handing the stall owner a $50 note.

This meant that he was charged $15 for the 'cai fan', the diner said as he questioned why the vegetable dish had cost more than fish.

The stall owner also "scolded" him for requesting a receipt and refused to give him one, Lim said, adding: "It is clear to me that he is dishonest and was trying to overcharge customers."

In the comments, several netizens were shocked by how expensive the packet of 'cai fan' was.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Koufu shared that it has reached out to Lim after seeing the feedback on social media.

His cai fan order was a result of miscalculation, the food and beverage chain said, adding that a refund has been arranged with the diner.

"The stall tenant is also willing to offer a complimentary meal to apologise for the service gap," Koufu said.

