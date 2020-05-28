15 motorcyclists arrested after illegal race during circuit breaker

While Singaporeans stayed home and celebrated a scaled-down Hari Raya over the weekend, a group of motorcyclists revved their engines for a late-night race.

In a video clip circulating on social media this week, the men were seen greeting each other with handshakes and hugs at a petrol station. Some of them were also not wearing masks. They were later seen tearing down the empty streets.

The police said that they arrested 15 motorcyclists involved in a case of dangerous riding and illegal racing. The race was believed to have taken place along Marina South Drive at 1.25am on May 24. The motorbikes were impounded.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 30, are also being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures.

According to The Straits Times, parts of the 2½-minute-long clip showing the men racing were taken in 2018 and stitched together with the more recent portions of them socialising.

Under the Road Traffic Act, motorists found guilty of promoting or taking part in any competition or trial of speed will face a jail term of up to six months and a fine of between $1,000 and $2,000.

Their vehicles may be forfeited, and they may lose their driving license.

For the offence of dangerous riding or driving, a motorist will be liable to a jail term of up to 12 months and a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The traffic police added they would not hesitate to take tough enforcement action against errant motorists who blatantly flout traffic rules causing danger to other road users.

