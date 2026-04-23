15 motorists to be charged with drink driving on April 23

A total of 15 motorists, aged between 32 and 70, will be charged in court for drink driving offences on Thursday (April 23).

Police said in a media release on Wednesday night that they were arrested between February and April this year after failing breathalyser tests.

For the offence of drink driving, motorists can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction for drink driving, motorists may be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.

They may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The police also reminded motorists that driving under the influence of alcohol is an "extremely dangerous and irresponsible act". And those who consume alcohol should not drive, and should opt for alternative forms of transport.

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editor@asiaone.com