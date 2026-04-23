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15 motorists to be charged with drink driving on April 23

They were arrested between February and April this year after failing breathalyser tests
15 motorists to be charged with drink driving on April 23
A 50-year-old man was stopped for checks along East Coast Parkway on March 30. He failed the breathalyser test and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONApril 23, 2026 12:15 AMBYSean Ler

A total of 15 motorists, aged between 32 and 70, will be charged in court for drink driving offences on Thursday (April 23).

Police said in a media release on Wednesday night that they were arrested between February and April this year after failing breathalyser tests.

A 70-year-old male van driver was stopped for checks along Jurong West Street 93 on March 4. He failed the breathalyser test and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

For the offence of drink driving, motorists can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction for drink driving, motorists may be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.

They may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The police also reminded motorists that driving under the influence of alcohol is an "extremely dangerous and irresponsible act". And those who consume alcohol should not drive, and should opt for alternative forms of transport.

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editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceSingapore courtsDrink drivingMotoring
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