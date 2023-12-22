15-storey-high 'waterfall' seen at Choa Chu Kang HDB block, resident compares it to Changi Airport's Rain Vortex

Was it even real?

Water was cascading from the top of a 15-storey HDB block one night in Choa Chu Kang, according to a resident there.

Stomp contributor Tay shared photos of the unusual sight at Block 485D Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 on Dec 16.

"Besides Jewel and Bird Paradise, now we have another giant waterfall on the west side," said the Stomp contributor.

But perhaps comparing it to Jewel Changi Airport's Rain Vortex and Mandai Bird Paradise's waterfall is a little over the top.

In response to a Stomp query, a Choa Chu Kang Town Council spokesperson said on Dec 21: "To date, the town council has not received any report or feedback from residents about water flowing from the rooftop of Block 485D. The building and its roof are all in order.

"Nonetheless, our property team and plumber have gone on-site to inspect the block and the rooftop. Upon completion of our checks, we did not find any irregularities or water flowing from the top."

The town council added that heavy rainfall on the day in question could have been a contributing factor to the "waterfall" in the Stomp contributor's photos.

"Surface run-off during a sudden downpour can lead to a temporary surge in water flow," said the spokesperson.

"Our team will stay vigilant and continue to monitor Block 485D closely. Residents can reach out to Chua Chu Kang Town Council to report anything amiss or for assistance."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.