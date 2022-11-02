15-year-old among 3 injured in Yishun carpark crash

A driver and two pedestrians were injured in a carpark accident in Yishun on Tuesday (Nov 1) afternoon.

In a video sent to AsiaOne, a young girl can be seen lying on the floor next to a car with blood all over her and crying. Near her was an elderly woman who had blood flowing down her forehead.

Next to them was a woman sitting on the grass ledge and wailing in anguish. She was also seen carrying a baby.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars, one motorcycle and two pedestrians at an open carpark at Block 259 Yishun Street 22.

A 31-year-old female driver and two female pedestrians, aged 64 and 15, were conveyed to the hospital. All three casualties were conscious.

AsiaOne understands that the driver of a car, who was presumably pregnant, had accidentally accelerated and crashed onto a stationary car. The two victims happened to be nearby and were allegedly hit as a result.

Police investigations are ongoing.

About two weeks ago, a 20-year-old Singaporean died in a multi-storey carpark accident in Woodlands. Three others were also injured in the incident.

According to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the man was flung through the windshield, flipped over the fence and fell from the fifth floor of the multi-storey carpark to his death.

The four victims were reported to be working at the time of the incident.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

