15-year-old girl reported missing in Aljunied; police appeal for information

She was last seen on Sept 29 at about 3.20pm
Teo Mai Lan, 15, was last seen in the vicinity of 1 Aljunied Walk at 3.20pm on Monday (Sept 29).
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force, Google Maps
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONSeptember 29, 2025 4:23 PMBYSean Ler

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Teo Mai Lan, 15.

In a news release on Monday (Sept 29), they said she was last seen on Sept 29 at around 3.20pm in the vicinity of 1 Aljunied Walk.

According to checks done by AsiaOne, the location is the registered address of Nexus International School. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police. 

