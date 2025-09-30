15-year-old girl reported missing in Aljunied; police appeal for information
She was last seen on Sept 29 at about 3.20pm
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force, Google Maps
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Teo Mai Lan, 15.
In a news release on Monday (Sept 29), they said she was last seen on Sept 29 at around 3.20pm in the vicinity of 1 Aljunied Walk.
According to checks done by AsiaOne, the location is the registered address of Nexus International School.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.
