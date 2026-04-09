150 evacuated in Choa Chu Kang condo fire

Around 150 residents were evacuated from their homes following a fire at a Choa Chu Kang condominium just before dawn on Thursday (April 9).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at Block 52 Choa Chu Kang North 6 at around 4.50am.

Online checks reveal the address corresponds to Yew Mei Green condominium, located opposite Yew Tee Primary School.

SCDF personnel managed to battle back the blaze using a water jet and a compressed air foam trolley.

About 150 residents of the affected block were evacuated by SCDF and police as a precautionary measure, it added.

Two individuals were assessed for smoke inhalation, but both declined to be taken to a hospital, the SCDF stated.

The fire is believed to be of an electrical origin, stemming from the bedroom of a third-floor unit.

The SCDF advises the public to not overload electrical outlets with appliances and always switch them off when not in use.

Electrical wires must be checked regularly, with fraying or cracked cords replaced or repaired immediately.

Wires should not be run under carpets or mats, and must be kept away from hot surfaces.

When purchasing appliances, they must bear the safety mark, SCDF also stated.

Additionally, batteries and other devices must not be left charging unattended for extended periods, and should not be left charging overnight.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com