1,500 blood group O, 750 type A and 750 type B donors needed over next 3 weeks as stocks run low

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Wednesday (Dec 11) appealed for blood donors, as more than 3,000 donors of various blood types are needed to restore the country's blood stocks to healthy levels.

The stock level for blood type O is at half of what is needed. About 50 per cent of patients here rely on type O for transfusions as they are compatible only with this blood group. The stock levels for type A and B are also low.

The two organisations said that 1,500 blood group O donors, 750 group A donors and 750 group B donors are needed to donate blood over the next three weeks.

The shortage of type O blood is particularly urgent since type O is the universal blood group, which means blood from this group is used during emergencies when patients' blood groups are unknown.

Healthy individuals between 16 and 60 years old, with type O, A or B blood and weighing at least 45kg can walk in or make an appointment at the four blood banks here - Bloodbank@HSA in Outram, Bloodbank@Dhoby Ghaut, Bloodbank@Woodlands and Bloodbank@Westgate Tower.

They can also check if there are other open community blood drives near their area at www.redcross.sg/donateblood

Prior to donating blood on the day of their appointment, people should eat a light meal and drink plenty of fluids. They should also rest well the night before.

Donors will need to bring their identification card or passport. Those aged 16 and 17 should bring along a signed parent consent form, which can be found on the HSA's website.

For more information, please e-mail donate.blood@redcross.sg or call Singapore Red Cross on 6220-0183.

