$150k gone: Contractor missing after homeowner pays for Novena penthouse renovation

SINGAPORE — A 46-year-old owner of a Novena penthouse paid more than $152,000 to renovate his home, but over a year later, work remains unfinished while the contractor is nowhere to be found.

Today, the more than 3,000 sq ft penthouse unit remains in a mess, with construction material piled up in the rooms and wires dangling from the walls. Haphazard hacking work has left the flooring uneven and there are holes in the ceiling.

The home owner, who wanted to be known only as Mr K, had engaged the firm Renosaves Project to renovate his home in May 2023. The work included hacking, tiling, electrical and plumbing works, and installing a marble feature wall and chandelier.

A contractor from the firm quoted him a sum of $252,000 for the work.

Mr K, who bought the unit at the end of 2022, paid $152,000 in deposits from May 2023 to July 2024.

He said the contractor had promised to complete the renovation by September 2024, but the four-bedroom home has been in a wrecked state since July.

"The floors are uneven, there's construction material all over the place and the balcony door was removed, so whenever it rains, water would seep into the unit," said Mr K, who works in finance and is staying with his family.

The more than 3,000 sq ft Novena penthouse unit has been in a wrecked state since July. PHOTO: The Straits Times

He added that the contractor has been uncontactable since September, and his efforts to contact the company have been unsuccessful.

Mr K said he initially engaged Renosaves Project to install outdoor blinds in his home in May 2023 after finding out about the firm online.

Satisfied with the work, Mr K tasked the firm with the renovation of his entire home.

"(The contractor) came across as very professional — he said he owned the company and even did up 3D mock-ups of how my home will look like," he said.

The contractor did 3D mock-ups of how the renovated Novena home would look like. PHOTO: Mr K

Mr K is not the first home owner who has faced issues with the company.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said it received three complaints against Renosaves Project from Jan 1 to Nov 14. The complaints were related to unsatisfactory workmanship and incomplete home renovation projects.

One of the complaints was from Mr K, who also made police reports against Renosaves Project and Magic Diatom Mud, which is also owned by Renosaves' director. Magic Diatom Mud was supposed to supply equipment for the renovation. The police confirmed that they have received the reports.

When The Straits Times visited the Novena unit on Nov 14, a worker for Renosaves Project claimed he was owed five months' overtime pay and one month's salary - totalling $5,000 - but his boss has been uncontactable since September.

"All my belongings are locked in the company office, which I have not been able to access since September," said the 26-year-old Bangladeshi worker.

Attempts by ST to reach the contractor and the company were unsuccessful.

Mr K, who bought the Novena unit at the end of 2022, paid $152,000 in deposits from May 2023 to July 2024. PHOTO: The Straits Times

When ST visited Renosaves Project's registered address in Northstar @ AMK on Nov 22, the unit, which did not have a sign, was locked.

Mr K said he has sought legal advice as he does not know where the man, who has cancelled both his phone numbers, is residing.

"I was looking forward to moving in by the end of this year, but I still have to look around for reputable contractors to complete the renovation. It will cost a hefty sum to fix the shabby work that was done," he added.

In situations like these, consumers can typically file a claim with the Small Claims Tribunals if their claim has a total value of up to $20,000, or up to $30,000 if both parties agree to it. They will have to file a civil claim for larger amounts.

Case president Melvin Yong said consumers planning home renovations are encouraged to engage CaseTrust accredited renovation contractors.

"CaseTrust accredited contractors are required to provide clear work and payment schedules, protect consumers' deposits against sudden business closure, and consumers benefit from a clearly defined dispute resolution process," he said.

The consumer watchdog received 486 complaints against renovation contractors in the first half of 2024.

The number of such complaints went down in 2023, with 1,168 reports lodged, from 1,454 in 2022 and 1,300 in 2021.

Consumers who encounter disputes with their renovation contractors can call Case for assistance on 6277-5100 or go to the Case website.

[[nid:688941]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.